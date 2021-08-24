Manchester United look to have been given an exciting transfer update on Declan Rice from reliable journalist Andy Mitten.

The West Ham midfielder has been one of the finest young players in Europe in recent times and seems an ideal fit for the likes of Man Utd and Chelsea, who have been strongly linked with him several times in the last year or so.

Rice is valued at around £100million by West Ham, but Mitten has told a podcast that he’s aware of strong interest from the Red Devils in signing the 22-year-old.

“I know that Manchester United like Declan Rice,” he said.

“West Ham want Jesse Lingard. Manchester United want money and Declan Rice. The Sullivans [West Ham’s owners] are not averse to doing a bit of wheeling and dealing.

“A week ago, I was told don’t bet against someone else coming in at the club. They clearly want someone else to come in but the finances might restrict that.”

This certainly seems like one to watch in the final few days of the transfer window.

The update also comes amid claims that Rice will turn down new contract offers from West Ham.

This is because the youngster is unhappy with how the club have dealt with his transfer situation this summer, preventing a move to a big six club.

It makes sense that Rice is now eager to be playing at a higher level, competing in the Champions League and trying to win major honours, having got a taste for this with England as they reached the final of Euro 2020 this summer.