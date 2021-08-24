Tottenham appear to be on the brink of finalising a transfer as Fabrizio Romano states that Spurs have ‘completed all details’ of an ‘agreement’ to sign Pape Sarr from Metz.

The transfer insider reports that the 18-year-old will remain on loan with the Ligue 1 club this season and that Metz will net an initial, guaranteed fee of €15m. Add-ons are also part of the deal.

Sarr only joined Metz from Senegalese side Generation Foot just short of a year ago, but wasted no time in making an impact as he was quickly promoted from the B team to senior level.

The Senegalese talent, who primarily features in a defensive midfield role but is capable of playing as a traditional central midfielder or further forward, started 18 of his 22 Ligue 1 appearances last term.

It’s not surprising to see that this deal is now seemingly in the stages of being finalised, given that Metz president Bernard Serin confirmed that Spurs were in ‘advanced talks’ on Sunday, per the Mail.

See More: Premier League star agrees terms over transfer to Tottenham

Tottenham have completed all details of the agreement for Pape Sarr and he will stay on loan in France until June 2022. Metz will receive €15m guaranteed fee plus important add-ons amount. ?? #THFC Paperworks time now with all parties involved. Been told: “Huge, huge talent” ????? — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 24, 2021

More Stories / Latest News Cristiano Ronaldo keen on Manchester City transfer as entourage work on Citizens switch for Juventus superstar Manchester United in pole position to sign world-class striker next summer Arsenal star hints at transfer exit with social media post

Romano adds that it is now time for all the paperwork to be sorted between all parties involved, so it appears that Spurs are in the very final stages of recruiting themselves a promising talent.

Leaving Sarr on loan at Metz for the season seems to be a relatively wise decision from Spurs, the ace can continue to play an important role in the French top-flight and then hopefully arrive in north London as a more developed player, and perhaps with less competition to battle for a midfield spot.