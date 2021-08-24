Manchester United fans may be on the brink of heartbreak as French newspaper L’Equipe (subscription required) have shockingly reported that Cristiano Ronaldo is keen on a transfer to the Man City.

L’Equipe’s headline writes that the five-time Ballon d’Or winner ‘sees himself’ at the cross-town rivals of the club where he rose to superstardom.

Ronaldo has found his future heavily speculated upon as of late, a product of the Portuguese icon’s experiment with Juventus not going to plan as they are no closer (perhaps further) to winning their first Champions League trophy in 25 years.

L’Equipe claim that the entourage of Ronaldo have actually been working on a switch to City in recent days, whilst SportWitness state via the French publication that the 36-year-old believes a transfer can be sorted by the weekend.

Ronaldo started on the bench for Juventus’ Serie A opener against Udinese on Sunday, the forward was called on by Max Allegri on the hour mark and couldn’t help the side as they slipped to a draw.

Ronaldo has remained his prolific self since exiting Real Madrid for Juventus, scoring 101 times in 134 appearances, but he’s been unable to prevent the side from upset exits in the Champions League.

The Portugal international has been heavily criticised as they’ve fallen out of Europe’s elite competition to Lyon and Porto in consecutive seasons.

SportWitness add that Ronaldo has even been in contact with Portugal teammates Bernardo Silva, Ruben Dias and Joao Cancelo to sound out a move to Pep Guardiola’s side.

Ronaldo rose to superstardom in six wonderful years with Manchester United, so a move to local rivals City certainly wouldn’t go down well with the Red Devils faithful.