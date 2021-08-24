Scouts from Man United, Spurs and Liverpool sent to watch starlet in Champions League action

It’s pretty normal that scouts will run the rule over any young player who looks like they could be promising, and a report from Goal has indicated that there were several interested spectators at the PSV vs Benfica match tonight.

The Dutch side ultimately fell short in their efforts to overturn a 2-1 defeat in the first leg, but it’s suggested that young forward Noni Madueke was the reason for Man United, Spurs and Liverpool all sending scouts to the game.

Although he graduated from the PSV academy he is an English youth international and even started his career with Spurs, while he’s built on a breakthrough campaign from last season with six goals in his eight games so far this season.

It’s suggested that he has an asking price of around £34m but he is now a first-team regular with the Dutch giants, so it could be a fair price if he does have the potential to step up and become a star.

It’s also possible that the failure to qualify for the Champions League group stages will increase his desire to leave and PSV may also need to cash in, but he looks like a prospect for future windows rather than now.