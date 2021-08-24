Manchester United are reportedly expected to match any potential offer Arsenal make as they both pursue the transfer of Atletico Madrid right-back Kieran Trippier.

This is according to Dean Jones, speaking to Terry Flewers on The Done Deal Show, who claims that Arsenal are interested in Trippier, but the England international himself has a much stronger preference to join Man Utd instead.

Jones explains that Trippier’s release clause is an issue for both clubs, but if Arsenal do end up making a bid, United would be likely to match it as they’d probably fancy themselves as being in a stronger position to get a deal done.

Trippier is proven in the Premier League after an impressive spell at Tottenham that later earned him a big move to Atletico Madrid.

The 30-year-old has continued to impress in Spain, winning La Liga last season and then being a key player for England as they made it to the final of Euro 2020.

Arsenal would no doubt see Trippier as an upgrade on Hector Bellerin, while United might see him as a better attacking option than Aaron Wan-Bissaka in that position.