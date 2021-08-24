Manchester United are reportedly the frontrunners ahead of Arsenal in the race for the transfer of Atletico Madrid right-back Kieran Trippier.

The England international has shone in his time in La Liga and could now be in line for a return to the Premier League, though it seems agreeing a deal is proving challenging.

According to the Telegraph, both Man Utd and Arsenal are interested in Trippier, but have been put off by Atletico holding out for his £51million release clause to be met.

The report suggests that Trippier himself would favour a move to Old Trafford if he were to return to English football, though there’s no doubt he’d be a useful signing for Mikel Arteta’s struggling side.

United already have the solid Aaron Wan-Bissaka at right-back, though Trippier may be useful in providing a more attacking option in that position, as well as giving Ole Gunnar Solskjaer the opportunity to sometimes switch to using wing-backs.

Arsenal are said to be keen to replace the out-of-form Hector Bellerin, however, according to the Telegraph, and have registered an interest in Trippier.

It will be interesting to see if Atletico relax their stance on the former Tottenham man in the final few days of the transfer window, with £51m just not looking at all realistic for a player of his age.