Arsenal defender Konstantinos Mavropanos has produced one of the best training goals you’ll have seen recently in a session for loan club Stuttgart today.

The centre-back picked up the ball in his own third in a small-sided game, using some quick feet to sharply cut past two teammates, before a third sprang into action and looked like he’d win the ball.

Just as it seemed like Mavropanos has been crowded out, the 23-year-old used a lovely backheel ball roll to beat his man before hammering the ball into the back of the net.

Mavropanos shared a clip of the beautiful dribble and goal to Twitter. The defender is on loan with Stuttgart once more this season, having impressed in their return to the Bundesliga last season.

Having a bit of fun in today’s training ? pic.twitter.com/bQ66mVSceV — Dinos Mavropanos (@DMavropanos) August 24, 2021

The Athletic report that Arsenal have netted an initial loan fee of £500,000 for the ace and that Stuttgart will be obliged to sign Mavropanos permanently for £3m if they remain in the Bundesliga this season.

Stuttgart will still retain an option to sign the Greek talent if they are relegated as the Athletic note that the deal includes bonuses worth up to £1.5m and a sell-on clause for the Gunners.

Arsenal signed the defender in January 2018 for a fee of £1.9m, as per the Guardian. Mavropanos made three Premier League outings in his debut season before injuries thwarted his breakthrough.

Mavropanos found his path to the first-team blocked once he recovered from injuries in north London, leaving him to spend the second-half of the 19/20 season on loan with Nurnberg in Bundesliga 2.

The Greece international battled back from injuries once more to showcase his quality for Stuttgart last season, despite missing a large part of the first-half of the season he went on to establish himself as a starter from the end of January.