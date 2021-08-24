We’ve all seen the occasional effort that’s gone into the crowd and struck someone, but this wayward effort from Offrande Zanzala could’ve caused a lot more damage.
The smaller stand maybe makes it look worse, but his powerful effort dislodges one of the giant light strips and the fans below will be thankful for whatever kept it attached to the roof rather than having it fall on their heads:
