Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta, is having to take pot-shots from all directions after the Gunners poor start to their 2021/22 Premier League campaign.

After two defeats from their opening two games with no goals scored, their next fixture against reigning champions, Manchester City, Arteta’s old club, is beginning to look ominous.

His only saving grace will be he’ll know an awful lot about how City will play and that could hold Arsenal in good stead.

BT Sport’s Des Kelly, speaking on talkSPORT, certainly thinks the Spaniard has something about him, but he’s missing the support he needs from the board in order be a complete success.