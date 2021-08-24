Watford are reportedly lining up a transfer bid for Newcastle ace Isaac Hayden before the end of the summer window.

The Hornets are keen to do some business late on and have supposedly set their sights on a deal for Hayden, who also wants the move to Vicarage Road, according to Football Insider.

Hayden has been a solid performer for Newcastle, and offers versatility by being able to play in midfield or defence, so that understandably makes him a tempting option for Watford.

It seems Newcastle could be ready to let the 26-year-old leave on a permanent deal, despite him signing a new long-term contract not that long ago.

It’s suggested that Watford’s interest has turned Hayden’s head, and this now looks highly likely to go through imminently.

Watford will undoubtedly need to keep bringing new faces in if they are to secure Premier League survival after winning promotion last season.