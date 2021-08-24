Top of the Premier League table after two games with eight goals scored, and a huge opportunity to stay at the summit heading into the international break… things couldn’t really get any better for West Ham United.

Well, actually they could.

According to a tweet which references talkSPORT’s Jim White, David Moyes will have a whopping transfer budget of £45m to spend in the final seven days of the current summer transfer window.

West Ham United have a budget of £45m to spend in the final week of the transfer window. [@JimWhite via @talkSPORT] #WHUFC #COYI pic.twitter.com/P8ZjFygzqa — West Ham News & Views (@WestHamViews_) August 24, 2021

Given how well the Scot has spent the West Ham board’s money in the past, if he’s able to strengthen in the right areas, the Hammers could be up there challenging again this season.

It’s believed that the east Londoners still retain an interest in Chelsea’s Kurt Zouma, although his salary demands are causing a stumbling block to a deal at present.

Were they to sign him for in the region of the reported £27.5m, they’ll still have more than enough loose change to strengthen elsewhere.

If they’re able to beat Crystal Palace at the weekend too, the first month of the campaign will have been an unqualified success.