When Michail Antonio broke Paolo di Canio’s record for most West Ham goals in the Premier League on Monday night against Leicester City, it shouldn’t have come as any surprise that the striker had an epic celebration planned.

Speaking to the player after the game, Sky Sports trio of David Jones, Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville and all wanted to know what was behind the use of a cardboard cut-out of himself that Antonio ran to after seeing the ball hit the back of the net.