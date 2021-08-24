Ever since West Ham allowed Sebastien Haller to join Ajax, they’ve been looking for the right link-up man to work alongside and complement Michail Antonio.

His two goals against Leicester City on Monday night not only sent the Hammers to the top of the Premier League table, but they also ensured that Antonio is now West Ham’s most prolific marksman in the English top-flight, a record he held with Paolo di Canio until Monday night’s game.

It’s worth pointing out, however, that as soon as Antonio gets injured, David Moyes doesn’t really have any striking quality in reserve to be able to dig them out of a hole when required.

That’s perhaps why, according to Le10Sport and cited by Sport Witness, the east Londoners are expected to table a bid for Montpellier’s, Gaetan Laborde on Tuesday.

The fee is believed to be in the region of €15-€20m which is within West Ham’s reach at this point.