Arsenal attacker in advanced talks over late summer transfer away

Arsenal winger Willian is reportedly in advanced talks over a transfer to Brazilian club Corinthians this summer.

There’s not long left in the transfer window, but it looks like Willian could be edging closer towards a departure from the Emirates Stadium, with Arsenal said to be keen to get his £190,000-per-week contract off their wage bill, according to the Daily Mail.

Willian has flopped at Arsenal despite previously being a big hit for their rivals Chelsea, and it now seems unsurprising that he could be leaving the Premier League to play at a slightly less competitive level.

Arsenal fans won’t be disappointed to see Willian moving on, with the 33-year-old clearly now past his peak and looking like a poor signing by the club.

MORE: Arsenal give Arteta FIVE games to save his job, ex-Chelsea boss eyed as replacement

The Mail state there’s a willingness from all involved to get a deal done, so it should be the case that we’ll see Willian leaving north London in the final few days of the transfer window.

Arsenal could probably do with another signing in attack, however, with Willian’s departure not leaving much depth in that department as the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Nicolas Pepe have also been in poor form of late.