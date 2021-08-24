The father of Arsenal winger Willian has spoken about his son’s situation at the club amid transfer rumours linking him with an exit after just one year at the Emirates Stadium.

Willian was a star player for Arsenal’s rivals Chelsea for many years, but has struggled badly in his brief time with the Gunners, with a departure now looking likely to be on the cards.

It’s been reported by the Daily Mail that the Brazilian is in talks over a move to Corinthians, with Arsenal keen to get his high wages off their books.

And now, speaking to SBT Sports in the video below, Willian’s father has confirmed that his son isn’t happy at Arsenal and could join Corinthians…

De acordo com Severino, o jogador Willian não está feliz no Arsenal, e que a transferência do jogador para o Timão cabe ao clube londrino e ao Corinthians decidirem. Otimista, torcedor do Coringão? ? #ArenaSBT pic.twitter.com/BEfyy9TRlk — SBT Sports (@sbt_sports) August 24, 2021

Arsenal fans will surely be pleased to see the back of Willian after this disastrous spell, though fresh signings up front are surely needed to help replace the 33-year-old.

Nicolas Pepe hasn’t really done enough either, while Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has looked out of sorts for a while now as well.