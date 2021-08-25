Arsenal considering move to replace struggling Edu as technical director

Arsenal are reportedly considering bringing Marc Overmars back to the club as they weigh up replacing the struggling Edu as technical director.

The Brazilian’s reign at the Emirates Stadium has not gone at all well, with Arsenal spending huge sums of money on questionable signings who haven’t really lived up to expectations.

According to the Daily Express, this could now see Arsenal try something different, with Ajax chief Overmars looking an impressive potential candidate.

The Dutchman, like Edu, is also a former Arsenal player, having formed a key part of Arsene Wenger’s 1997/98 double-winning side, and he’s now forged a fine career for himself in Ajax’s recruitment team.

It would be interesting to see if Overmars would be tempted by an offer to return to Arsenal, who might do well to make major changes as the current regime doesn’t seem to be working at all.

As well as Edu’s future being in doubt, there are also big question-marks over manager Mikel Arteta, with the Telegraph suggesting he may have just five games to save his job, with former Chelsea and Inter Milan boss Antonio Conte a possible candidate to replace him at the Emirates.