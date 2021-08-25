Jack Wilshere gives verdict on how Mikel Arteta is doing as Arsenal manager

Former Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere has commented on how his old team-mate Mikel Arteta is faring as Gunners manager.

Wilshere played alongside the Spaniard in Arsenal’s midfield back in the day, but it’s fair to say the former captain’s return to the Emirates Stadium as head coach is not working out quite as well.

Arteta has just overseen Arsenal’s worst ever start to a league season as they’ve lost both of their opening two matches without scoring a single goal, having lost 2-0 to Brentford and then at home to Chelsea by the same score-line.

Still, Wilshere believes Arteta needs time to continue building something at Arsenal, with the 29-year-old clearly feeling the former Manchester City coach is showing some promise in management.

“One thing I will say is that I do think Arteta is the right guy,” Wilshere told The Athletic.

“Obviously I see the news, stuff on social media… some people want him out. I think he’s trying to build something and I think it will take time.”

We’re not sure most Arsenal fans would agree with Wilshere’s assessment here, but they’ll no doubt appreciate that the former England international is clearly still feeling positive about his old club.