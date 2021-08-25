It may be difficult for the return of Willian to Corinthians to be orchestrated as SportWitness report via Globo Esporte that Arsenal would need to cover a ‘considerable part’ of the star’s wages.

Willian has now been cast aside by Arsenal after an unflattering debut season and a return to his boyhood club has been the hottest track in recent days.

Willian only started 21 of his 37 appearances across all competitions for Arsenal last season. Mikel Arteta started to overlook the ace after the first third of the season and he’s now firmly out of favour.

Globo Esporte have reached out to the playmaker’s agent, Kia Joorabchian, who has admitted that he’ll ‘help as much as possible’ in his efforts to make this deal ‘happen’.

Joorabchian has ties to Corinthians owing to a previous business partnership between his MSI company and the Brazilian club in the mid 2000s.

Globo Esporte state that a deal would only be possible if Arsenal agreed to loan the ace, paying a ‘considerable’ portion of his wages along the way.

Joorabchian clearly wants to orchestrate this switch for Willian:

“We’re looking forward to making this happen. For me it’s very important to help as much as possible.”

Willian only arrived at the Emirates on a free transfer from rivals Chelsea last summer but the deal has ended up a nightmare for the Gunners, the 33-year-old has failed to make a meaningful impact.

With the Brazil international tied to the Gunners until the summer of 2023, the termination of that contract wouldn’t help Corinthians either as it’s reported that they wouldn’t even be able to afford half of Willian’s wages.

Willian came through the ranks of Corinthians before taking the first steps in pursuing a career in Europe with Shakhtar Donetsk in the summer of 2007, where Anzhi Makhachkala snapped the ace up from before selling him on to Chelsea just six months later.

Arsenal have now been left in a dreadful situation, it seems like they won’t be able to get Willian off their books entirely and their only option is to continue paying a chunk of the star’s wages until his deal ends.