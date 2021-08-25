Member of Qatari Royal family hints at Arsenal takeover with ‘time to sell’ social media activity

Arsenal supporters will be left in bundles of excitement after it emerged that a member of the Qatari Royal Family has been tweeting about the Gunners.

Khalifah Bin Hamad Al.Thani has posted two tweets in relation to Arsenal over the last 24 hours, one stating that it’s time for the current Kroenke ownership to ‘sell’.

That was followed up by another post just an hour later, with the cryptic caption of ‘the rest of the time…’ and ‘7 months’ in a tweet that shared a picture of the Arsenal badge.

Al Qabas have also reported the news, which seems to suggest that the royal family have identified the north London outfit as an option to invest in the Premier League.

The previous Emir of Qatar has actually been pictured with an Arsenal shirt before: 

Considering the criticism that Arsenal’s hierarchy have faced in relation to a lack of investment and thus show of ambition, fans are absolutely delighted at the prospect of mega-rich owners with a track record of pumping money into football, as the Qatar royal family have shown with Paris Saint-Germain.

