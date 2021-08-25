Manchester City attacking midfielder Bernardo Silva is reportedly a target for both Barcelona and Atletico Madrid as we near the end of the summer transfer window.

Silva could be the subject of loan offers from the La Liga duo, though City would supposedly prefer to offload the Portugal international in a permanent sale, according to 90min.

City fans may be disappointed to see a talent like Silva heading out of the club after his fine contributions in recent years, but the arrival of Jack Grealish certainly increases competition for places.

It is perhaps still surprising, however, that Pep Guardiola can’t find more room for Silva, who has been a key part of several of his best teams in recent years, even if he fell out of favour slightly last term.

It’s clear Silva could offer something to big clubs like Barcelona and Atletico Madrid, though it remains to be seen how realistic a deal is if City don’t want to loan him out.

Spanish teams have had major financial issues arising from the Covid-19 pandemic, and that means a loan could be the only option for them right now.

Barca would benefit from being able to bring the former Monaco man in, as he could be a much-needed upgrade on unconvincing attacking players like Philippe Coutinho, Ousmane Dembele and Antoine Griezmann.

Atletico, meanwhile, would do well to bring in an upgrade on the under-performing Joao Felix as they look to build on their title victory last season.