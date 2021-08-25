Brazilian columnist rips Premier League for its decision to withhold players from playing in CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers

The Premier League and La Liga took a stance that they will not be releasing any of their players to their respective national teams for countries on their red list, which includes all of South America. 

The decision of Europe’s top two leagues didn’t sit well with anyone in the continent as club chiefs, and media members all shared their displeasure with the statement.

UOL Esporte columnist Julio Gomes aimed at these leagues and other clubs who did not send their players to their national teams.

Gomes writes that these clubs, who pay enormous salaries to their players, don’t miss any opportunity to challenge FIFA and national team football. The Brazilian columnist continues his column by stating that the Premier League and others don’t like to release players.

They don’t want their players to go out and play for their countries, but they proceed with bringing in footballers from other countries, primarily South America, and don’t want them playing for their national teams, which many see as a great honor.

In the end, Gomes states that “they want football for themselves, only for them.”

