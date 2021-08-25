Manchester United reportedly remain interested in a potential transfer deal for Rennes midfielder Eduardo Camavinga.

The France international is considered one of Europe’s most exciting young talents, and makes sense as an attractive target for top clubs like Man Utd.

According to The Athletic, there is a ‘theory’ that the Red Devils would test Rennes’ resolve for Camavinga if they were able to bring in money by selling Jesse Lingard.

The report explains that Lingard is valued at around £30million by United after his successful loan spell at West Ham in the second half of last season, with the Hammers keen to sign him permanently.

It would undoubtedly be great business by United if they could offload Lingard, who seems unlikely to get a regular first-team place any time soon, and bring in Camavinga for a similar price.

The 18-year-old would surely become an important player for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side straight away, giving them something a bit different in midfield after the unconvincing form of players like Fred and Nemanja Matic.