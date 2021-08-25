Championship side interested in Man United defender

According to recent reports, Championship side Fulham are interested in signing Manchester United defender Phil Jones.

That’s according to a recent report from 90min, who claim the injury-stricken centre-back has emerged as a shock target for the Cottagers.

Despite being relegated from the Premier League at the end of last season, Fulham clearly has high ambitions to regain their spot among England’s top 20 teams and one player who could help them achieve elite level status once again is Jones.

Having suffered a dreadful couple of years, mostly due to injuries and fitness issues, Jones has barely managed to feature at all for the Red Devils.

With his first-team status very much under threat following the recent arrival of Raphael Varane, it is looking increasingly more likely that the Englishman will have no place in manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s long-term plans.

90min claim that Fulham is one of a few Championship sides keen to offer the experienced defender an escape from his Old Trafford nightmare.

The outlet note that the most likely outcome should they back their interest up with an official offer will be a loan move that would see both sides share the cost of the defender’s wages.

However, now with just six days left in this summer’s transfer window, if any side is to reach an agreement with United’s hierarchy, they surely must act quickly.