Chelsea on verge of completing £42.8m transfer for La Liga defender

Premier League side Chelsea are reportedly close to completing the signing of Sevilla defender Jules Kounde.

That’s according to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, who has claimed the Blues are edging closer to reaching a £42.8m (€50m) agreement with the La Liga side.

Kounde, 22, joined Sevilla in 2019 following a £22.5m move from French side Bordeaux.

Since his arrival in Seville, the France international has gone on to enjoy a massive rise in European football.

Having featured in 91 senior matches, in all competitions, the 22-year-old, who also has six goals to his name, is widely regarded as one of the sport’s hottest prospects.

However, despite still having three years left on his current contract, Kounde’s performances at this summer’s delayed European Championships have heaped the pressure on his club to consider allowing him to depart, so long as a bumper offer comes in.

Now, according to Di Marzio, that bumper offer has in fact come in.

The highly-rated Italian journalist claims that the Blues have offered in excess of £40m in exchange for the centre-back’s services with the proposed deal now ‘almost done’.