“Chelsea are winning the league” – these fans convinced title is Tuchel’s after major transfer development

Chelsea FC Liverpool FC
Posted by

Fans of Chelsea and some neutrals now seem pretty convinced that Thomas Tuchel’s side are the favourites for the Premier League title after the news that Harry Kane won’t be sealing a transfer from Tottenham to Manchester City this summer.

The England international has taken to Twitter to confirm he’s not going anywhere in this transfer window, in what is a huge boost to Spurs but a huge blow to Man City, who had made him their top target, according to the Daily Mail and others.

See below for Kane’s tweet clarifying his situation, which could leave City scrambling to find a new striker in the final few days of the transfer window…

City lost Sergio Aguero this summer and will surely struggle to find a long-term replacement for their legendary goal-scorer, with Kane one of the strongest-looking candidates out there.

Chelsea had issues up front going into this transfer window, but now look to have made one of the signings of the summer in the form of Romelu Lukaku, who scored on his debut against Arsenal at the weekend after a big move from Inter Milan.

Harry Kane won’t be moving to Manchester City
Romelu Lukaku could make Chelsea title favourites
More Stories / Latest News
Video: Wenger’s reunion with Oxlade-Chamberlain at Liverpool training ground will give Arsenal fans the feels
PSG chief confirms “Kylian Mbappe wants to leave” and that “we will not stop him” despite dig at Real Madrid
Kylian Mbappe “feeling lost” amid Real Madrid transfer saga

Tuchel guided the Blues to Champions League glory last season, but an elite centre-forward has widely been recognised as a glaring weakness in this team for some time, so the arrival of Lukaku may well make them title favourites now.

See below for the reaction as City’s failure to land Kane, combined with Lukaku’s move to Stamford Bridge, is now tipped to make Chelsea the champions-elect for this term…

More Stories Harry Kane Jurgen Klopp Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Pep Guardiola Romelu Lukaku Thomas Tuchel

1 Comment

Add a Comment

  1. How are chelsea favorites for the league?

    City has a good squad, Liverpool has a good squad, United has a good squad…Chelsea has a good squad.

    The league winners is one of these teams.

    City :30%
    Liverpool : 28%
    Man utd : 22 %
    Chelsea : 20 %.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.