Fans of Chelsea and some neutrals now seem pretty convinced that Thomas Tuchel’s side are the favourites for the Premier League title after the news that Harry Kane won’t be sealing a transfer from Tottenham to Manchester City this summer.

The England international has taken to Twitter to confirm he’s not going anywhere in this transfer window, in what is a huge boost to Spurs but a huge blow to Man City, who had made him their top target, according to the Daily Mail and others.

See below for Kane’s tweet clarifying his situation, which could leave City scrambling to find a new striker in the final few days of the transfer window…

It was incredible to see the reception from the Spurs fans on Sunday and to read some of the messages of support I've had in the last few weeks. ?? I will be staying at Tottenham this summer and will be 100% focused on helping the team achieve success. #COYS pic.twitter.com/uTN78tHlk1 — Harry Kane (@HKane) August 25, 2021

City lost Sergio Aguero this summer and will surely struggle to find a long-term replacement for their legendary goal-scorer, with Kane one of the strongest-looking candidates out there.

Chelsea had issues up front going into this transfer window, but now look to have made one of the signings of the summer in the form of Romelu Lukaku, who scored on his debut against Arsenal at the weekend after a big move from Inter Milan.

Tuchel guided the Blues to Champions League glory last season, but an elite centre-forward has widely been recognised as a glaring weakness in this team for some time, so the arrival of Lukaku may well make them title favourites now.

See below for the reaction as City’s failure to land Kane, combined with Lukaku’s move to Stamford Bridge, is now tipped to make Chelsea the champions-elect for this term…

Lukaku to Chelsea gets even tastier knowing Kane to City isn’t happening. Chelsea are winning the league. — Alex Goldberg (@AlexGoldberg_) August 25, 2021

This one tweet just won Chelsea the title. — Al Gee (@A1an_G) August 25, 2021

Chelsea will be over the moon with the Kane news. They have become title favourites. I have a weird feeling City finish 3rd — Conordunny (@conordunny) August 25, 2021

Kane staying at Spurs, just can’t see Chelsea not winning that title now like. Lukaku huge difference, just think city need a centre forward. — Robbie Gowman (@RobGow5) August 25, 2021

That’s the title to Chelsea. — carl jarrett (@carljarrett10) August 25, 2021

Since Kane is staying , Chelsea are clearly title favorites and probably have the best squad in England. I wish United can do a couple of madness before the window get closed — Obinrin Buru? (@debornair99) August 25, 2021

Tottenham fans when Kane staying at Spurs helps Chelsea beat City to the title pic.twitter.com/8QCJJTrxZv — Tyler Rumsey (@Titler1311) August 25, 2021

Be interesting to see where #MCFC go now after Kane’s “staying” announcement. Lukaku’s move to #CFC gives them the edge in the title race imo. — Tom McDermott (@MrTomMcDermott) August 25, 2021

Kane is staying at Spurs makes Chelsea favorite for the title imo — Fred (@FredyTheRed) August 25, 2021

Since Kane is staying , Chelsea are clearly title favorites and probably have the best squad in EPL — K.Y™? (@khanyinsola00) August 25, 2021