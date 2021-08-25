Julien Maynard of Telefoot has sensationally revealed this evening that the transfer of Kurt Zouma from Chelsea to West Ham United has now been cancelled.

Just a day after Maynard reported that a fee of €30m had been agreed and that a medical was likely for Zouma today, ahead of penning a five-year deal with the Hammers – the deal is now off.

Maynard reports that that both clubs ‘returned to a point of the contract’ and ultimately decided to pull the plug on the deal, in a massive turnaround for both clubs.

Chelsea will now lose out on the opportunity to bank a massive fee for a player who has experienced a smaller role since Thomas Tuchel came in and David Moyes can’t bolster his defence with Zouma.

Rebondissement dans le dossier Kurt Zouma !

Alors que la visite médicale du joueur était programmée, Chelsea et West Ham sont revenus sur un point du contrat et ont décidé d’annuler le deal.

Le défenseur ne s’engagera pas avec les Hammers ! #Mercato @telefoot_TF1 https://t.co/m9MlmEi0SJ — Julien Maynard (@JulienMaynard) August 25, 2021

Whilst the Hammers have enjoyed an exceptional start to the season, sitting at the top of the table with two wins from two, centre-back did seem to be an area that they needed to bolster in.

Angelo Ogbonna and Craig Dawson have been the starting pairing so far this season, with Issa Diop another option. The centre-back room is quite thin for the east London outfit as Fabian Balbuena left this summer and Winston is out of favour.

It will be interesting to see what Chelsea do after this development as well, whether or not they’ll actively look to move Zouma on before the transfer deadline given his drop down the pecking order.