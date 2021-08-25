Manchester City remain in talks with Jorge Mendes over the mammoth transfer of Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo and they’d be willing to offer the great a two-year deal, according to Di Marzio.

The Italian outlet report that Jorge Mendes, the agent of Ronaldo, is now in Turin, though there is no meeting scheduled with Juventus yet and a formal offer has not been presented to the Italian giants.

With Ronaldo seemingly on the hunt for a new club and City being the only realistic option, Di Marzio report that Pep Guardiola’s side are willing to offer a two-year contract worth €15m per season.

That would equate to over £245,000-a-week (£246,715-a-week per current exchange rates).

The 36-year-old has exactly the kind of relentless winning mentality that City need to kick on, they’ve dominated domestically for years now but still haven’t triumphed in the Champions League yet.

Ronaldo has remained his prolific self since exiting Real Madrid for Juventus, scoring 101 times in 134 outings, but he’s been unable to prevent the side from consecutive upsets in the Champions League.

There is one pretty significant stumbling block in the way of the deal right now however as Di Marzio report that the Citizens are unwilling to pay a transfer fee.

Juventus are of course unwilling to part with the prolific forward for nothing, especially as they’ll then have to fork out for a replacement and could be held to ransom by the market.

It’s noted that Max Allegri’s side are admirers of Gabriel Jesus, who they seem to see as a possible makeweight in a deal for Ronaldo, but Guardiola does not wish to part with the Brazilian.