Antonio Conte’s damning response to being linked with Arsenal manager’s job

Arsenal FC
Former Inter Milan manager Antonio Conte is reportedly not too sure about potentially taking over from Mikel Arteta at Arsenal.

The Italian tactician has been linked as someone who seems likely to be a leading candidate to take over the Gunners in case they part ways with Arteta, according to a recent report from the Telegraph.

However, there’s also been another update on the managerial situation at the Emirates Stadium from the Independent, and they suggest Conte wouldn’t fancy the Arsenal job.

Conte has won major honours with Chelsea, Inter and Juventus, and it’s perhaps not too surprising that he feels he could wait for a better offer from somewhere else.

Arsenal are struggling under Arteta, and their gamble of hiring such an inexperienced coach might now backfire as it’s just going to be harder to lure in the big name they’d ideally like to come in to replace him.

The Gunners have been out of the Champions League for a few years now and don’t even have Europa League football on offer this season.

And although Arteta won the FA Cup final with Arsenal in 2019/20, the team has gone backwards since then, with the Independent summing up the sad state of affairs at the club.

The piece even includes a snippet about those involved in the European Super League project mocking Arsenal’s involvement, as they’re really only a super club by name.

