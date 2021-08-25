Cristiano Ronaldo leaves Juventus training early amid Man City transfer links

Manchester City
Posted by

Cristiano Ronaldo has left Juventus training amid speculation over his future at the club.

Reports have intensified around Ronaldo’s future after he asked to start from the bench for Juventus’ clash with Udinese over the weekend.

It has been claimed that the Portuguese superstar is keen on a move with less than a year remaining on his Juventus deal.

Manchester City have been linked with a move for Ronaldo, as cited by the Manchester Evening News, and so speculation was rife again today when the 36-year-old left training early.

But according to Sky Sports, Ronaldo left training due to an arm injury and he has become a doubt for the Old Lady’s clash with Empoli on Saturday.

More Stories / Latest News
Harry Kane finally breaks silence over Tottenham future following transfer report
Harry Kane transfer saga close to being resolved after Spurs star became No 1 Man City target
Fabrizio Romano claims Harry Kane has ‘accepted’ Tottenham fate amid Man City bid

It’s reported Ronaldo will be assessed ahead of that game to see if he can participate.

Meanwhile, transfer speculation will likely continue with the window not due to shut for another six days.

If Ronaldo does not sign a new contract at Juventus, he will be free to leave next summer and free to agree a pre-contract agreement with any club outside Italy from January.

More Stories Cristiano Ronaldo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.