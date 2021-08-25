Done Deal: Italian side confirm the signing of Lucas Toreira from Arsenal

Arsenal have a lot of players who simply aren’t good enough to help them going forward, but finding a way to offload them has been tough this summer.

Lucas Torreira has actually been linked with another move since January when it became clear that his loan spell at Atletico Madrid wasn’t working out, but as time has gone on the possibility of him staying at Arsenal has grown stronger.

Keeping him would be a waste of a wage and a spot in the squad as he was never part of the long-term planning, and he’s finally got his move after Fiorentina announced that he’s returned to Italy:

The actual amounts haven’t been disclosed, but it’s reported that the deal is a loan that also has an option to make it permanent, so there’s still a chance that he could return to the Emirates next summer if things don’t go to plan.

His best football came with Sampdoria so there’s every chance that he will excel in Serie A again, so hopefully he can rediscover his form and play regularly again.