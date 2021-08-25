Drama in negotiations as Chelsea defender’s proposed move to West Ham back on

In a shocking turn of events, despite initial reports that Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma’s proposed move to West Ham United had been cancelled, a brief update from Telegraph journalist Jason Burt, has informed fans that the move is in fact, back on.

Following yet another bumper window for Roman Abramovich’s Blues, which has included the resigning of former striker Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan for a whopping £103.5m, it is now expected the London-based club will offload in order to balance their books.

One player tipped to secure a late transfer is French defender Zouma.

Understood to be a target for David Moyes’ Hammers, there has been speculation that the centre-back could leave Stamford Bridge to join their geographical rivals.

Reports earlier on Wednesday suggested that a potential deal had fallen through, leaving West Ham without their man.

However, shockingly, just a few minutes later, the Telegraph’s Burt has revealed that negotiations are still ongoing and that the defender’s proposed move is back on.