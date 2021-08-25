Ex-Sheffield United goalkeeper urges Man United starlet not to snub Blades

Recent reports have suggested that Manchester United’s Amad could be set for a late loan move, however, where the young winger will end up is still unknown. One club heavily linked with a transfer has been Championship side Sheffield United, however, it is understood that the player himself would prefer to stay in the Premier League – something ex-Blades goalkeeper Paddy Kenny believes would be a mistake.

Amad, 19, joined United last summer following a £19.2m move from Italian side Atalanta.

Despite being immediately ushered into the Red Devils’ youth side, Amad, who quickly racked up seven direct goal contributions in just three youth appearances, was then awarded his senior debut against Real Sociedad in February earlier this year.

However, following his debut, the teenager has managed just two Premier League starts since.

In an attempt to continue his development, especially with the likes of Mason Greenwood, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and now Jadon Sancho all ahead of him in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s pecking order, Amad is expected to secure a loan move.

Despite being linked with Sheffield United, leading journalist Fabrizio Romano recently revealed that the player would like to remain in England’s top-flight.

Speaking exclusively to Football Insider, Kenny has warned the young Ivory Coast international that snubbing a potential switch to Bramall Lane could prove to be a mistake.

“It would be a big mistake,” the ex-goalkeeper said. “He’s 19 years old and he hasn’t played many games at a senior level. Why not go out and ply your trade at a massive club like Sheffield United?

“They haven’t had the best of starts but they will still want to be pushing for promotion. It would be a great opportunity for him and huge for Sheff U.

“They paid ridiculous money for him. He wants to play in the Premier League but he’s only played seven or eight games in his career.

“Get him out there, go an let him express himself and give him a chance to prove himself before he goes back Man United.”