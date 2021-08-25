Leading football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has delivered a massive update on the future of Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo who, in recent days, has remarkably been linked with a shocking move to Manchester City.

Ronaldo, 36, rose to fame throughout his six-year-long spell at Manchester United.

Having departed the Red Devils in favour of a switch to Real Madrid in 2009, Ronaldo, now at Juventus, has gone on to lift a whopping 31 major trophies, as well as five Ballon d’Or awards.

Widely regarded as the best player to ever grace the sport, but now 36-years-old, this summer is likely to be the Portuguese star’s last chance to secure a major transfer.

Rumoured to be keen to leave Turin, Ronaldo has sensationally been linked with joining Pep Guardiola’s Citizens.

Updating fans on the blue half of Manchester’s pursuit of the world-class forward, Romano has revealed that the Red Devils’ rivals are ‘really pushing’ for his signature.

“Now Manchester City are the only club really pushing,” Romano told his viewers on Twitch. “As of now, really, really pushing.

“We will see, we will see what happens.”

