Fabrizio Romano delivers update on two Spurs linked players

Leading football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has provided fans with an update on Tottenham Hotspur’s rumoured pursuit of Lyon and Juventus midfielders Houssem Aouar and Weston McKennie.

There are now just six days left in this summer’s transfer window and two players thought to be possible candidates to secure late moves are Aouar and McKennie.

Both midfielders have recently been linked with switches to Daniel Levy’s Tottenham Hotspur.

However, despite the exciting links, Romano has been quick to confirm that neither player is a ‘priority’ for the Londoners, who have so far signed Bryan Gil from Sevilla and Atalanta duo Christian Romero and Pierluigi Gollini.

Romano has revealed that although Lyon has recently offered their captain to the Premier League side, Tottenham Hotspur has yet to act on the Frenchman’s availability.

Tottenham have been offered the chance of signing Houssem Aouar as new midfielder, Arsenal too. First answer from Spurs has been clear: he’s NOT a priority, so no talks and no bid as of now. Same for McKennie. ???? #THFC …but Aouar will be one to keep an eye on till the end. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 25, 2021

Interestingly though, the Italian transfer guru has added that Aouar, in particular, is a player for fans to keep their eye on until deadline day at the end of the month suggesting he could yet leave Lyon.