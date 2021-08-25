Fabrizio Romano delivers update on two Spurs linked players

Tottenham FC
Posted by

Leading football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has provided fans with an update on Tottenham Hotspur’s rumoured pursuit of Lyon and Juventus midfielders Houssem Aouar and Weston McKennie.

There are now just six days left in this summer’s transfer window and two players thought to be possible candidates to secure late moves are Aouar and McKennie.

Both midfielders have recently been linked with switches to Daniel Levy’s Tottenham Hotspur.

However, despite the exciting links, Romano has been quick to confirm that neither player is a ‘priority’ for the Londoners, who have so far signed Bryan Gil from Sevilla and Atalanta duo Christian Romero and Pierluigi Gollini.

Romano has revealed that although Lyon has recently offered their captain to the Premier League side, Tottenham Hotspur has yet to act on the Frenchman’s availability.

MORE: Journalist suggests Spurs defender could leave club before transfer deadline day

More Stories / Latest News
West Ham and Chelsea decide to cancel €30m Zouma transfer in late turnaround as medical was booked
(Video) Arsenal striker taps Gunners into Carabao Cup lead vs. West Brom
Member of Qatari Royal family hints at Arsenal takeover with ‘time to sell’ social media activity

Interestingly though, the Italian transfer guru has added that Aouar, in particular, is a player for fans to keep their eye on until deadline day at the end of the month suggesting he could yet leave Lyon.

More Stories Houssem Aouar weston mckennie

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.