Grêmio refuses to negotiate with two Premier League clubs for starlet

Grêmio right-back Vanderson is the latest Brazilian defender to catch the eyes of several European clubs. However, the club wants everyone to know that the 20-year-old isn’t for sale.

According to Globo Esporte, Grêmio refuses to open negotiations for the player at the moment and rejects an exit. AC Milan took a look at the athlete, while Tottenham Hotspur and FC Spartak Moscow showed interest.

Tottenham sought information on the defender, and Arsenal had already shown interest in the defender. Meanwhile, another club made an offer in the region of €12-million (R$ 74.4 million), which was also rejected.

After earning a spot on the first team in 2020 and asserting himself as the start for this season, the full-back entered the watch list for many European clubs. At just 20 years old, the young man completed 39 games and scored four goals for the club.

Vanderson has a contract with Grêmio until 2025 with a release clause of €100-million.