Harry Kane is accepting his fate amid a lack of progress over a transfer to Manchester City.

The England international has made it pretty clear he would like to leave Spurs as he looks to ‘win team trophies’ sooner rather than later.

But Manchester City have not been able to pull off a deal with Spurs chief Daniel Levy resisting offers to date.

According to Fabrizio Romano, City’s latest bid was worth as much as €150million (£128m) but Spurs rejected the offer.

And with little progress, Romano also claims Kane accepted Tottenham’s stance around two weeks ago and has decided to get on with his football, hence his substitute appearance against Wolves last time out.

Harry Kane has decided to respect Tottenham decisions and to be available since 2 weeks – this is why he was regularly playing vs Wolves. He’s not gonna break his relationship with Spurs. ??? #THFC Levy is turning down every approach for Man City. Last bid: €150m, refused. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 25, 2021

It’s said that Kane refuses to break his relationship with Tottenham having become an icon during his time at the club.

The report also claims that Kane wanted a move to City, but that he now understands a transfer would be ‘more than difficult’ for the Citizens to pull off.

That’s a big boost for Spurs, but it’s also a big blow for Man City, who might have needed Kane to throw his toys out of the pram to pull off a transfer this summer.