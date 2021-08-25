Fabrizio Romano claims Harry Kane has ‘accepted’ Tottenham fate amid Man City bid

Manchester City Tottenham FC
Posted by

Harry Kane is accepting his fate amid a lack of progress over a transfer to Manchester City.

The England international has made it pretty clear he would like to leave Spurs as he looks to ‘win team trophies’ sooner rather than later.

But Manchester City have not been able to pull off a deal with Spurs chief Daniel Levy resisting offers to date.

According to Fabrizio Romano, City’s latest bid was worth as much as €150million (£128m) but Spurs rejected the offer.

And with little progress, Romano also claims Kane accepted Tottenham’s stance around two weeks ago and has decided to get on with his football, hence his substitute appearance against Wolves last time out.

More Stories / Latest News
Jose Enrique slams Liverpool over Georginio Wijnaldum mistake and sends transfer message
Former Love Islander Ellie Brown breaks silence amid Jack Grealish reports
Mikel Arteta dubbed ‘arrogant’ by Arsenal insider amid growing pressure

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

It’s said that Kane refuses to break his relationship with Tottenham having become an icon during his time at the club.

The report also claims that Kane wanted a move to City, but that he now understands a transfer would be ‘more than difficult’ for the Citizens to pull off.

That’s a big boost for Spurs, but it’s also a big blow for Man City, who might have needed Kane to throw his toys out of the pram to pull off a transfer this summer.

More Stories fabrizio romano Harry Kane

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.