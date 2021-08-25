Former Liverpool defender Jose Enrique believes Liverpool must replace former midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum.

Wijnaldum was allowed to leave for free at the end of last season having run out of contract at Anfield, keen to explore a new challenge.

It seemed for months as though the Dutchman would join Barcelona, but a late move from PSG saw him change his mind.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are yet to replace Wijnaldum having been quiet in this summer’s transfer market, despite the signing of Ibrahima Konate.

Just six days remain in the current window, and no replacement has been found for Wijnaldum just yet, and it’s unclear whether the Reds will seek to sign a new middle man.

But according to former defender Enrique, Liverpool must find a top replacement having made the mistake of losing Wijnaldum in the first place.

“I still believe that Liverpool need to replace Gini, and I believe it was a mistake to let him go,” the Spaniard told NetBet.

“Obviously, it came down to his own decision and what he wanted, but I don’t understand why this situation was allowed to happen.

“A player of his quality is too valuable to lose, and he was a player Klopp used him all the time because he was the only one available all season.

“I wish him all the best and Liverpool do need to move on to the future, but the situation should have been avoided.

“Harvey Elliot will be more involved this season, there’s also Milner, Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain who are good players, but they lack that little bit of quality that Gini had.

“I believe that if a world class player leaves, then you need to sign a world class player to replace them if you want to win trophies.”