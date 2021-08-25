Journalist suggests Spurs defender could leave club before transfer deadline day

Having failed to feature at all, so far this season, under new manager Nuno Espirito Santo, Tottenham Hotspur right-back Serge Aurier could be set for a late summer transfer.

That’s the view of Football London journalist Alasdair Gold, who has recently revealed that there is a sense of ‘belief’ from the Ivorian and his agent that the defender could secure a move away from London.

Aurier, 28, joined Spurs in 2017 following a £22.5m move from Ligue 1 giants Paris-Saint Germain.

Since arriving in the country’s capital, the physical full-back has gone on to feature in 110 senior matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 25 goals, along the way.

However, seemingly not in Santo’s first-team plans moving forward, speculation that the 28-year-old could be offload has grown in recent times.

Addressing Aurier’s current situation while speaking to viewers on his YouTube channel, Gold said: “There seems to be a belief from Aurier, and I’m told his agent as well that they have something ready for him.

“I just hope it’s not going to be a last-minute, here’s my bid for Aurier, you’ve got to take it now otherwise you’ll have nothing.”

Aurier was previously linked with a switch back to Paris-Saint Germain to play under Mauricio Pochettino for the second time in his career.

However, following the Parisian’s recent capture of former Barcelona star Lionel Messi along with a whole host of other stars, it is looking increasingly more likely that the French side’s summer business is done.