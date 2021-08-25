Journalist suggests Spurs defender could leave club before transfer deadline day

Tottenham FC
Having failed to feature at all, so far this season, under new manager Nuno Espirito Santo, Tottenham Hotspur right-back Serge Aurier could be set for a late summer transfer.

That’s the view of Football London journalist Alasdair Gold, who has recently revealed that there is a sense of ‘belief’ from the Ivorian and his agent that the defender could secure a move away from London.

Aurier, 28, joined Spurs in 2017 following a £22.5m move from Ligue 1 giants Paris-Saint Germain.

Since arriving in the country’s capital, the physical full-back has gone on to feature in 110 senior matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 25 goals, along the way.

Aurier has been linked with a late move from Tottenham Hotspur.

However, seemingly not in Santo’s first-team plans moving forward, speculation that the 28-year-old could be offload has grown in recent times.

Addressing Aurier’s current situation while speaking to viewers on his YouTube channel, Gold said: “There seems to be a belief from Aurier, and I’m told his agent as well that they have something ready for him.

“I just hope it’s not going to be a last-minute, here’s my bid for Aurier, you’ve got to take it now otherwise you’ll have nothing.”

Aurier was previously linked with a switch back to Paris-Saint Germain to play under Mauricio Pochettino for the second time in his career.

However, following the Parisian’s recent capture of former Barcelona star Lionel Messi along with a whole host of other stars, it is looking increasingly more likely that the French side’s summer business is done.

