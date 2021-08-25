Harry Kane finally breaks silence over Tottenham future following transfer report

Harry Kane has confirmed he will be staying at Tottenham this summer following plenty of transfer rumours surrounding his future in recent times.

The England international is a world class player but has never won a single trophy in his entire career with Spurs, so it’s not too surprising to see that his future came into serious doubt in this transfer window.

Still, a report has just come out this afternoon from the Daily Mail claiming that Kane has accepted he’ll be staying with Tottenham despite transfer interest from Manchester City.

Not long after that news broke, Kane took to Twitter to confirm his decision to remain with his current club for the season…

This is a huge boost for new Tottenham manager Nuno Espirito Santo, who would have been inheriting a nightmare situation if he’d lost a player as important as Kane in his first few months in charge.

Kane could now have a huge role to play for Santo as he looks to guide Spurs back into the top four.

