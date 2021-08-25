The Harry Kane transfer saga may finally be drawing to a close as it looks like the Tottenham striker accepts he’ll be staying where he is this summer.

The England international notably failed to turn up for pre-season training after his summer break following Euro 2020 duty, but he was involved in Nuno Espirito Santo’s latest matchday squad against Wolves at the weekend.

According to the Daily Mail, Kane had been Manchester City’s No 1 target up front, but it now seems a breakthrough has not been possible, and he’ll be remaining with Spurs.

It remains to be seen if there could still be any dramatic changes between now and next week’s deadline, but the Mail claim City may now look elsewhere for a signing up front.

City lost Sergio Aguero on a free this summer and it won’t be easy to replace the club’s all-time leading scorer, who is undoubtedly an all-time Premier League great.

Kane could have been ideal after his prolific record at Tottenham, but Pep Guardiola will now surely have to consider Plan B options due to a shortage of central strikers in his squad.

Gabriel Jesus has shown some promise, but doesn’t quite look good enough to be the club’s first choice up front for an entire campaign.

Spurs, meanwhile, will be thrilled if they can keep a world class player like Kane, who would have been close to impossible to replace for any reasonable money.

The 28-year-old remaining in north London is also a huge boost for new manager Santo as he bids to get the team competing for the top four again.