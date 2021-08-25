Arsenal “in talks” over beating Manchester United to £34million transfer

Arsenal are reportedly holding talks over a potential transfer deal for Atletico Madrid right-back and Manchester United target Kieran Trippier.

The England international has been a key player for Atletico after previously enjoying a strong spell in the Premier League with Tottenham, and a move to England now looks possible this summer.

Arsenal are discussing a deal with Atletico, but it seems Trippier himself would rather move to Man Utd if possible, though both clubs are unwilling to pay hiss £34million asking price.

Trippier helped Diego Simeone’s side win La Liga last season and then had a fine Euro 2020 with England, helping them reach the final, so it’s unsurprising that he’s not going to be moving on the cheap.

Arsenal are known to be keen on offloading Hector Bellerin, and Trippier makes sense as an ideal replacement at right-back.

Still, the 30-year-old seems to have his heart set on United, so it will be interesting to see if they step up their interest in the next few days.

Arsenal might still be in a strong position, however, as recent reports claimed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had ended his pursuit of Trippier in order to give Diogo Dalot a chance to compete with Aaron Wan-Bissaka this season.