Chelsea are reportedly preparing to submit an official transfer bid for Sevilla defender Jules Kounde once Kurt Zouma’s move to West Ham goes through.

The Blues could do with strengthening at the back this summer and Kounde seems an ideal option for the club after showing great potential in his time in La Liga so far.

Thiago Silva isn’t getting any younger, and Antonio Rudiger can be a little inconsistent even if he has improved under Thomas Tuchel, so there certainly seems to be room for a signing like Kounde, who is one of the finest young centre-backs in the game right now.

According to the latest from Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea have already agreed personal terms with the Frenchman, and are now preparing to submit an official offer to his club Sevilla.

As you can see in the tweet below, Romano states that Chelsea plan to make their bid once they finalise the sale of Zouma to West Ham for around €30million…

This could be great business by Chelsea, with Zouma unlikely to be a first-team regular any time soon after an up-and-down spell at Stamford Bridge.

Offloading him to a club like West Ham makes sense for CFC, who can then use the money from his sale to partly fund what could undoubtedly end up being an expensive move for Kounde.

Chelsea have already made a major signing in Romelu Lukaku this summer, and adding a top centre-back like Kounde would be another signal of their intent this season.

Tuchel worked wonders to guide the club to Champions League glory last season, but bringing in both Lukaku and Kounde could transform the team into more genuine contenders for the Premier League title.

