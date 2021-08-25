Former Juventus chief WARNS Manchester City about signing Cristiano Ronaldo

Former Juventus president Giovanni Cobolli Gigli has made it clear he thinks it would be a good move for his old club to sell Cristiano Ronaldo this summer.

Manchester City have been strongly linked with Ronaldo and it seems some at Juve think it might be for the best if he did move on as he isn’t really contributing enough to the Serie A giants.

The Portugal international has been one of the very finest footballers in the world for much of the last decade or more, but at the age of 36 he might be past his best.

City seem to have been warned about potentially signing Ronaldo and expecting miracles of him up front…

MORE: Cristiano Ronaldo reps step up Man City transfer talks

Still, City fans would surely welcome such a world class forward after the departure of Sergio Aguero this summer.

Pep Guardiola’s side have also been linked with Lionel Messi, but he moved to PSG instead, while another of their targets, Harry Kane, seems set to remain at Tottenham.