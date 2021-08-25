Man Utd set for Jesse Lingard transfer windfall amid Saúl Niguez race

Jesse Lingard could be set to hand Manchester United a boost in their bid to land Saúl Niguez ahead of next week’s deadline.

United have been linked with a late move for Atletico Madrid star Saúl, the midfielder looking for a way out of the Spanish capital.

Saúl has slipped down the pecking order in the Atletico Madrid midfield, and he is not happy to sit on the periphery.

That looks set to create the opportunity for one Premier League side to get their hands on the Spain international, and it seems as though there will be a tussle between Manchester United and Chelsea.

The Athletic claim United are indeed considering a move for Saúl, and according to Eurosport’s Dean Jones says they could be boosted by the  ‘likely’ the sale of Lingard next week.

Lingard impressed on loan at West Ham last season and returned this summer ahead of potentially breaking into Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s plans.

But that’s not how it has panned out, and it now seems as though Lingard will be sold to West Ham in a deal that could help the Reds’ bid to land Saúl.

Just how much Lingard will cost remains to be seen, but it should be at least £20million with United having put a £30million price tag on the midfielder earlier this summer, according to the Manchester Evening News.

