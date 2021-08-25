Jamie O’Hara has absolutely ripped Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to shreds for “killing” Manchester United with his continued trust of Anthony Martial.

The Frenchman has been a highly inconsistent performer for the Red Devils for some time now, and O’Hara said he was “absolutely shocking” in the draw against Southampton at the weekend.

Man Utd were held to a 1-1 draw at the St Mary’s Stadium, and O’Hara thinks their manager Solskjaer is to blame, with decisions like this meaning his team are not truly Premier League title contenders, even though they should be.

See below as O’Hara ranted about Solskjaer and Martial on talkSPORT…

? “Solskjaer starting Martial up front is why #MUFC aren’t title contenders.” ? “Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is killing them!”@MrJamieOHara1 has hammered Solskjaer for starting Martial against Southampton. pic.twitter.com/HxOlIijloS — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) August 25, 2021

United fans will surely also be frustrated at how many opportunities Martial has been given when he hasn’t really done much to deserve it.

The 25-year-old looked an exciting young prospect when he first moved to Old Trafford back in 2015, but he’s surely now had enough chances to prove himself and just doesn’t seem likely to fulfil the early promise he showed.

O’Hara slammed Solskjaer for leaving summer signing Jadon Sancho on the bench, but one imagines the England international will soon feature more regularly once he’s fully settled and up to match fitness.