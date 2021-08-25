Manchester United reaffirm Jesse Lingard asking price after fresh enquiry

Manchester United are said to have reaffirmed their price tag for Jesse Lingard amid another enquiry.

Lingard is attracting interest from West Ham United this summer after his impressive loan spell with the Hammers last term.

The England international scored nine and assisted five in the second half of the campaign for West Ham and the London club are desperate to sign him permanently.

It didn’t look as though they would get their wish, but the move may now be possible due to the likelihood Lingard will not make it into Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s initial plans.

And buoyed by fresh possibilities, West Ham are said to have made a fresh enquiry for Lingard, according to The Athletic.

But there has been no reduction in United’s asking price, with the report claiming West Ham have been told they will need to stump up £30million to make the transfer happen.

The Hammers have just six days to meet United’s asking price ahead of the transfer deadline.

  1. Get the boy in, he brings that extra something which will be invaluable to us. Dont muck about just get him

    Reply

