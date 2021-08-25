Talks held: Arsenal already working on signing €40million Willian replacement

Arsenal are in talks over a potential €40million transfer deal for Real Madrid attacking midfielder Marco Asensio.

The Spain international is being strongly linked with the Gunners by Spanish outlet Todo Fichajes, who claim negotiations are already taking place over his move to the Emirates Stadium.

Asensio’s injury problems mean he hasn’t been as much of a regular at Real for some time now, despite his superb natural ability when he’s on top of his game.

These transfer rumours come amid talk of Willian leaving Arsenal after just one year at the club, with the player’s father confirming his son isn’t happy in north London.

Willian was a top performer at Chelsea, but it just hasn’t worked out for him at Arsenal and it now seems likely that the Brazilian will be heading to Corinthians before this summer’s transfer deadline.

MORE: Arsenal in talks over £34m defender signing

Asensio makes sense as a replacement for Willian out wide, and could be a fine addition to Mikel Arteta’s struggling squad if he can get back to his best.

Arsenal have already signed Martin Odegaard from Madrid this summer, so could use their good relationship with Los Blancos to their advantage here.