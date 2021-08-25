Antonio Conte lining up transfer deal for his former player if he lands Arsenal job

Former Inter Milan manager Antonio Conte is reportedly already preparing his transfer targets for if he lands the Arsenal job.

The Italian tactician has been linked with the Gunners amid Mikel Arteta’s struggles at the Emirates Stadium, and makes sense as an ideal candidate for the club due to currently being out of work.

Conte won Serie A with Inter last season before surprisingly leaving the San Siro, but could be back in management soon as Arsenal look in need of an upgrade on Arteta.

It’s been a dire start to the new season at the Emirates Stadium, and one imagines a more experienced winner like Conte could get a great deal more out of this Arsenal squad.

Interestingly, it seems Conte is already looking at potential transfer target for Arsenal, with the 52-year-old keen on signing Inter forward Lautaro Martinez.

MORE: Arsenal in talks over signing €40m Willian replacement

The Argentina international was a key player for Conte’s Inter, and has already been linked with Arsenal this summer, though a move didn’t work out.

The Nerazzuri’s financial issues mean they may have to continue to sell their stars, despite already letting Romelu Lukaku and Achraf Hakimi go this summer.