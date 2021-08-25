Kylian Mbappe “feeling lost” amid Real Madrid transfer saga

Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe is reportedly “feeling lost” amid the transfer saga unfolding at the moment.

This is according to sources close to the player, as reported in a piece by The Athletic, who link Mbappe strongly with Real Madrid.

The France international is one of the finest footballers on the planet and would represent a dream ‘Galactico’ purchase for Real, who look in need of a major rebuild after arguably never really replacing Cristiano Ronaldo.

Mbappe has shone at PSG, but may now be tempted to move on for a bigger challenge, with The Athletic suggesting this isn’t an easy decision for him.

The Athletic state that sources in Paris have been confident about Mbappe staying at the Parc des Princes, whereas sources in Madrid have seemed bullish about their chances of luring him to the Bernabeu.

This certainly seems like one to watch in the next few days as Real tend to land the big-name players they want, with players of Mbappe’s calibre so often lured to one of the big two in Spain at some point in their careers.