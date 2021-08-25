PSG chief confirms “Kylian Mbappe wants to leave” and that “we will not stop him” despite dig at Real Madrid

Paris Saint-Germain sporting director Leonardo has confirmed that Kylian Mbappe wants to leave the club and slammed what he alleges to be an illegal transfer approach from Real Madrid.

However, Leonardo also made it clear that PSG wouldn’t necessarily block Mbappe from leaving the Parc des Princes, provided the deal was on their terms.

This is another major development in what has been a huge summer for PSG, who stunned world football by signing Lionel Messi from Barcelona.

The departure of Mbappe would be a big blow to balance out the joy of that signing, and Leonardo truly seems to have opened the door to Mbappe’s potential departure with his latest quotes.

Speaking to RMC Sport, Leonardo confirmed that Mbappe seems to want to leave PSG, and that Real Madrid have made an offer for the France international, which they state is not enough for them to sell.

The Spanish giants have also been criticised by Leonardo for what he seems to think of as tapping up the player illegally.

“Kylian Mbappe wants to leave, that seems clear… If he wants to leave, we will not stop him, but on our terms,” Leonardo said.

“Real Madrid official offer is very far from what we want for Kylian. Yes, it’s around €160m. It’s less than what we paid for him in 2017.

“We have no plans to talk to Real Madrid again. The deadline is August 31 at midnight. This is how the transfer window is, for us we are clear: we keep him and we extend. But we’re not going to let him go for less than what we paid when we still owe Monaco money.”

He added: “We made two important offers to Kylian: one at the top level of the squad two months ago and one above those players very recently. We want to prove to him that he is an important player, at the centre of the project, but not above the project.

“Compared to the position of Real, it looks like a strategy to have a no on our part, to show that they have tried everything and to wait a year to have it free.

“Real Madrid have been behaving like this for two years , it’s incorrect, illegal even because they contacted the player. It is unacceptable to us, because it is not correct.

“This is the very proof of the strategy: an offer arrives one year from the end of its contract and seven days from the end of the transfer window. They want a refusal to show Kylian that they’ve tried everything and start negotiating for next year.”